Revealed: Barcelona’s elaborate plan to secure Inter defender

Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu is edging closer and closer to the Blaugrana exit door, and there is a very real possibility of him continuing his career in Serie A with Inter.



The 23-year-old former AC Milan loanee is bound to leave Catalonia in search of more first team action ahead of next summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia. The Nerazzurri have been following the player for a while and are in contact with his agent about the terms of a potential move.



Inter must remain within UEFA’s Financial Fair Play guidelines and so the best they can offer at the moment is a loan deal with option to buy included. This does not satisfy Barça, who are looking to make as much money as possible via his departure.



However, there is another avenue for Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini to explore. In fact, according to Corriere dello Sport, president Josep Maria Bartomeu would be willing to sanction Deulofeu’s departure in exchange for a future option on Slovak centre-back Milan Škriniar, who has established himself as one of the finest defenders in Italy this season following his switch from Sampdoria.



(Corriere dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)