Revealed: Barcelona’s favourite replacement for Luis Enrique has low release clause
07 February at 16:52The future of Luis Enrique at Barcelona is under strict scrutiny. The Catalan tactician runs out of contract at the end of the season and he is still in two minds about his possible contract extension. Barcelona’s technical director Robert Fernandez has recently claimed that the club will wait for the manager’s decision before making contact with other coaches but it is no secret that the LaLiga giants have already shortlisted some managers who could potentially replace the Spanish boss.
Former Inter manager Franck de Boer, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and Sevilla’s Jorge Sampaoli are said to be on Barcelona’s agenda although the latter is the club’s priority in case Luis Enrique leaves at the end of the season.
Spanish paper As reports that Sampaoli has a very low release clause which would allow Barcelona to hir him at the end of the season. Sampaoli’s release clause is said to be in the region of € 1.5 million and the blaugrana can perfectly afford that fee should Luis Enrique decide to put an end to his managerial spell at the Nou Camp at the end of the current campaign.
