Revealed: Barcelona’s plan to keep Dembélé fit
23 February at 19:55FC Barcelona are set to take on Girona tomorrow in a la Liga game. For the first time in a while, Valverde will have a fully fit squad at his disposal. The Blaugrana are coming off a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the UCL as Valverde might want to rest a few of his players for this one. Ousmane Dembele might feature in this game as the young French winger has been hurt for some time now. Valverde is ready to be patient with Dembele as he knows that he is coming off a bad injury and that he is very young.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca have had a clear plan to keep him fit as they want/wanted to remove any potential stress in his life. They have hired a personal chef for him so that he gets fresh food and the right nutrition. They have also given him a personal driver to take him around town. In addition, they have also hired a security service for him as well. While he was still recuperating from his injury, his doctors and physios visited him at his house so that he didn't have to travel. As you can see, Barca are taking care of their young star as he might play tomorrow against Girona...
