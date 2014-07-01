Revealed: Barzagli dressing room speech ahead of Napoli clash
03 December at 10:50Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli is reported to have played a vital role in Juventus’ 1-0 against Napoli on Friday night. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian defender’s wake-up call on the eve of the San Paolo clash, ‘shakened’ the Old Lady’s dressing room helping the bianconeri to seal a crucial 1-0 win against the partenopei.
Juventus players had reportedly had a training bust-up ahead of the game but Allegri strongly denied such reports during the pre-match press conference in Vinovo.
Barzagli is reported to have talked to his teammates in Vinovo on the eve of the game and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports what the experienced defender has been telling to his teammates.
The former Italy International told his teammates what being a Juventus player means, told them it is important to remain united and that being united is the only way to win the 7th successive scudetto.
Giorgio Chiellini and Gigi Buffon are usually in charge of talking to the rest of the squad but this time Barzagli reportedly gave his team-mates the ultimate wake-up call that brought Juventus back in the title race.
