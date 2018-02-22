Milan have some good news ahead of the Coppa Italia final with Juventus. Lucas Biglia has made the squad for the Wednesday night clash.

The Argentine was recovering from a knock and underwent tests this morning, which persuaded Coach Rino Gattuso to include him in the list.

Here is the full list: notice that young Emanuele Torrasi is also in the group.

GOALKEEPERS

DEFENDERS

MIDFIELDERS

ATTACKERS

: A. Donnarumma, G. Donnarumma, Storari.: Abate, Antonelli, Bonucci, Calabria, Gomez, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata.: Biglia, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri, Montolivo, Torrasi (57).: Borini, Cutrone, Kalinic, André Silva, Suso.