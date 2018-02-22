Revealed: Bonucci called Inter veterans to postpone derby clash after Astori’s death
04 March at 18:20AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci is reported to have called Andrea Ranocchia and a few more Inter veterans this morning after knowing the news of the death of Davide Astori.
The Fiorentina defender passed away aged 31 and the news has hit the world of football. Serie A games in program today have been postponed, including the derby of Milan that should have been played tonight.
According to Sky Sport Bonucci and his teammates were informed about Astori’s death right after this morning’s training session.
As soon as players of AC Milan returned in their dressing room, Leonardo Bonucci reportedly gave a call to Andrea Ranocchia and other veterans of Inter asking to postpone the game which was actually cancelled a few hours later by the FIGC.
Fiorentina president Andrea Della Valle commented the astonishing death of Fiorentina’s captain: “I don’t know how to express myself, I don’t know what to say. I have no words but we have to be strong and react somehow. I am here because I respect all of you but there are no words now. Davide would have signed a new contract on Monday, he wanted to end his career with Fiorentina.”
