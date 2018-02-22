Revealed: Borussia Dortmund had strong interest in Patrick Cutrone

Patrick Cutrone has really been in great shape as everyone has been talking about him. The youngster has been in top form with AC Milan as he made his debut with the Italian national team in their recent game against Argentina. The rossoneri club are very optimistic about his future as he is set to renew his deal with the club up until 2023. When he puts pen to paper on his new deal, he will also see his salary increase to over 1 million euros per season.



BORUSSIA DORTMUND HAD STRONG INTEREST IN HIM - Borussia Dortmund know how to find good young talents as they were very interested in Patrick Cutrone. As Calciomercato.com sources confirmed, they had been scouting him for some time now as they were ready to offer him a very lucrative contract (bigger than the one he is about to sign with Milan). Even so, Milan had no interest to even listen to their offer and Cutrone always said that he was very happy to play for AC Milan. A new story is set to begin as Borussia Dortmund had to back off...

Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)