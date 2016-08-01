Revealed: Borussia Dortmund name their price for star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund’s General Director Joschim Watzke has released an interview with Kicker talking about the clubs star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is rumoured to be leaving the Bundesliga giants in the summer transfer window with many top European clubs interested in welcoming the player’s services.



Watzke has confirmed that Borussia Dortmund have received many requests for the Gabon International but has also confirmed that the club won’t be negotiating fees below € 80 million.



“We can’t guarantee that the player will stay at the club forever. We’ve always found alternative solutions, just look at what happened with Lewandowski, Aubameyang has become his replacement.”



No coincidence that Borussia Dortmund have just completed the signing of Swedish striker Alexander Isak who is tipped to become the next “Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



“We won’t consider offers below € 80 million, there are just a few clubs that can afford to sign Aubameyang and I was pleased to read last week that he won’t be joining Bayern Munich. There are many clubs interested but it really depends on who makes the offer. In any case, Aubameyang is not going to be a cheap purchase for any club.”

