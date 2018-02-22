Revealed: Bundesliga giants tried and failed to lure AC Milan hotshot to Germany
19 April at 13:30Calciomercato.com sources understand that Borussia Dortmund officials made a concerted effort in recent weeks to lure Patrick Cutrone to Germany ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The 20-year-old’s agent has been locked in negotiations with the Rossoneri over a new contract for several weeks now, but the parties have yet to agree terms which would see the player remain at San Siro for the next five or six years.
Indeed, BVB are desperate to sign at least one new striker before the start of next season, given the fact that they have yet to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who joined Arsenal in January.
Sporting director Michael Zorc knows it will be very difficult to buy Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea outright, hence he has begun the process of identifying alternative targets as the club looks to build a squad capable of challenging Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title once again.
That said, Cutrone’s preferred option is to stay at his boyhood team and is not willing to consider anything else at the moment.
Check out our gallery as we reveal who else has been linked with an AC Milan departure come the end of the campaign.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments