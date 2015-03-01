Inter and Juventus are fighting it over Patrik Schick, but both sides are struggling to land a decisive blow,

The Sampdoria striker is drawing comparisons to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his penchant for scoring late goals as a sub, and even Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the increasingly impressive skill he is putting on display. He's even been linked to Chelsea.

The Czech striker has, however, published a picture of himself in Milan. Could this be a clue?

Inter is the side that is pursuing him the most intently, though relations with his entourage have cooled of late. Then again, Inter want him to become Mauro Icardi’s replacement, an alternative for the Argentine, who otherwise seems to play almost every game.

Thing is, Schick’s entourage met with Sampdoria in Rome recently, and are negotiating a salary increase (from €400.000 to €700.000 a year, with increasing bonuses), and a new deal set to expire only in 2022. Samp also want the players’ release clause (currently at €25m) to be doubled.