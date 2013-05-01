Revealed: Chelsea target had medical in London yesterday
01 February at 12:45Chelsea target Moussa Dembele was spotted in London yesterday fuelling speculations about a possible move to the Stamford Bridge in the deadline day of the winter transfer window. Dembele is one of Europe’s most wanted strikers as he has netted 20 goals in 38 appearances so far this season...and is only 20-year-old!
The best European clubs are said to be monitoring the performances of the talented striker and Chelsea fans hoped their club was close to signing him yesterday when they read the news Dembele was in London to have medical tests.
Celtic executives, however, have revealed that the promising striker travelled to the English capital to have a knee scan as the 20-year-old is currently out of action with a bruised knee. The player has already returned to Glasgow but transfer speculations will continue if he carries on scoring bags of goals like he’s been doing this season.
Sky Sports, however, claims that Chelsea made a one-last gasp attempt to sign Dembele yesterday but Celtic rejected the Blues’ €20 million bid for the French striker.
