Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo blocked Pogba’s Real Madrid move
03 March at 17:18Paul Pogba became the most expensive player in the world last summer when he swapped Juventus with Manchester United for a world-record transfer fee in the region of € 105 million, breaking Real Madrid’s spending record for Gareth Bale.
Diario Sport in Spain, however, reports that the Merengues could have broken their own world record transfer fee signing Paul Pogba instead of Manchester United.
It is no secret that Zinedine Zidane is a long time admirer of his compatriot and that he would have signed Pogba for Real Madrid last summer. The Merengues, however, unexpectedly retired from the race to sign the France International leaving the Red Devils free to reach an economic agreement with the Serie A giants.
According to the Spanish news outlet, Cristiano Ronaldo blocked Paul Pogba’s Real Madrid move last summer because the Portuguese reportedly does not want to share the spotlight at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Go to comments