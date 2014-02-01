It’s been revealed by a UK newspaper that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to return to Manchester United this summer but the move collapsed because of Real Madrid.



Having been charged with tax evasion, Ronaldo was upset by the Spanish club’s lack of support in his defence and according to The Sunday Times, a deal to take him back to Old Trafford was close. The journal claims that Real President Florentino Perez was so confident that his side would capture Kylian Mbappe from Monaco that he was prepared to off-load his most famous Galactico.



When he failed to bring the 18-year-old to the Bernabeu, Perez put the brakes on any Ronaldo exit and the move collapsed.

Ronaldo left United in the summer of 2009 for what was then a world record fee of €90M; a figure that has now been eclipsed by the subsequent sales of Gareth Bale, Paul Pogba and of course, Neymar.