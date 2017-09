Ousmane Dembélé is the player BarcelonaThe Frenchman became the second most expensive signing in the history of the game after his predecessor at the Camp Nou. Neymar joined Psg for € 222 million and Dembélé moved to Barcelona for € 105 million plus € 40 million in add-ons.Now, German paper Bild ha revealed the details of bonuses included in Dembélé’s deal. Barcelona will pay Borussia Dortmund€ 10 million will be paid by BarcelonaIt is pretty safe to say then that Barcelona will surely have to pay, whilst Dembélé should complete 50 appearances in the current campaign or make his 50appearance with Barcelona in one of the first games of the 2018/19 campaign.Bild could not reveal the details of the remaining € 20 million bonses but those add-ons should be linked to player’s achievements or team’s results.