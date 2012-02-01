Revealed: details of bonuses included in Dembélé’s Barcelona deal
01 September at 16:20Ousmane Dembélé is the player Barcelona have chosen to replace Neymar. The Frenchman became the second most expensive signing in the history of the game after his predecessor at the Camp Nou. Neymar joined Psg for € 222 million and Dembélé moved to Barcelona for € 105 million plus € 40 million in add-ons.
Now, German paper Bild ha revealed the details of bonuses included in Dembélé’s deal. Barcelona will pay Borussia Dortmund € 10 more million as soon as the Frenchman plays his 50th game with his new club and € 10 million will be paid by Barcelona as soon as they qualify for the Champions League for the first time in the next five years.
It is pretty safe to say then that Barcelona will surely have to pay € 20 more million in one year as they are more than likely to qualify for the Champions League this season, whilst Dembélé should complete 50 appearances in the current campaign or make his 50th appearance with Barcelona in one of the first games of the 2018/19 campaign.
Bild could not reveal the details of the remaining € 20 million bonses but those add-ons should be linked to player’s achievements or team’s results.
