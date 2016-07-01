Revealed: Everton had offered 80 million euros for a Chelsea striker
26 September at 22:20Diego Costa's future was a very hot topic of late as Antonio Conte did not view him as being part of their future plans. Many clubs had interest in the Spanish International this past summer but in the end, Diego Costa only wanted to join Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.
Other than AC Milan, Everton also had strong interest in him as The Sun revealed that they offered Chelsea close to 80 million euros offer for him, which is a huge amount. In the end, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid (who will be facing off tomorrow night in Madrid) found an agreement for Costa as he will be moving to Spain in January. Let's not forget that Atletico Madrid had a transfer ban which meant that they could not complete any deals before January 2018. This is why the Diego Costa situation was unclear but his future is now well known... . It remains to be seen if Antonio Conte and Diego Costa will meet tomorrow before the Atletico-Chelsea game (that is if the striker is present at the stadium).
