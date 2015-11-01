There are deep divisions within the family that runs Juventus, according to an expert on the subject.



This is reportedly enough for FIAT CEO John Elkann to try to oust president Andrea Agnelli “if Juventus fail to beat Porto” in the Champions League.

Gigi Moncalvo, an author who has written a series of books on the Agnelli family, told Radio Radio (via our Italian page) that “some very serious things are happening within Juventus, and they could emerge within a few months”.

There are some salient quotes from his radio appearance:

“Majority shareholder John Elkann, (CEO of Fiat-Chrysler, cousin of Andrea Agnelli) is very jealous of Andrea’s success.



Nothing is forgiven Andrea, both from the sporting perspective and the personal one. Leaving his wife and two kids for a Turkish lady has created a deep division with John Elkann and his wife, Lavinia Borromeo. What’s particularly bad is that his new partner is expecting a child.



Andrea is having to tolerate a series of public humiliations, which he is patiently, even stoically resisting, leading to some frankly incredible situations.



At the first opportunity - whether deriving from a positive, negative or imagine development - they’ll try to oust Agnelli".

Things don’t seem to rosy within Juventus, either:



“Andrea can’t count on a single vote within Juventus’ board: [Technical director Giuseppe] Marotta is on Elkann’s side, while [Pavel] Nedved is ready to become president, all they’ve got to do is ask!



Andrea is heading the board, but he isn’t governing it.



If he wants to sign players, he has to seek his cousin’s approval [Elkan], a cousin who hates him.



If they were to give him a job on Ferrari’s board, they’ll remove him from his current post at Juventus. If Juventus were to be knocked out by Porto or their next Champions League opponent, he could be ousted. The same will happen if Juventus don’t win the title.

Elkann is even alleged to be putting a spanner in the spokes of Andrea’s marital life.