Revealed: Fiorentina refused big-money offers of Juve and Inter for Chelsea target Bernardeschi
24 December at 14:35Federico Bernardeschi is one of the most promising Italian footballers at the moment. The Italian ace put down and absolutely stunning performance against Napoli earlier this week scoring two goals and registering one eye-catching assist for former West Ham striker Mauro Zarate.
Bernardeschi is said to be a long-time target of both Inter and Juventus. According to La Nazione, however, Fiorentina rejected offers coming from both Serie A clubs last summer.
Both Inter and Juventus had made offers in the region of € 30 million to sign the talented attacking midfielder who is having the best season in his career with 10 goals and two assists in 24 games with Fiorentina in the first part of the 2016/17 campaign.
Bernardeschi’s price-tag has further increased since last summer given the player’s amazing performances with his club. Chelsea are keeping a very close eye on the Italy International but if it’s true that Fiorentina rejected € 30 million last summer, the Serie A club may request up to € 50 million to sell their star.
Fiorentina will meet Bernardeschi’s agent soon to discuss a contract extension with the club and a release clause could be added in the player’s new contract.
▶️ L'errore di #Hamsik in uscita— La mia sul Napoli (@lamiasulnapoli) December 23, 2016
▶️ #Allan è lento su #Bernardeschi
#Ghoulam non chiude
Bel gol della #Fiorentina#SSCNapoli poco attenta pic.twitter.com/CAdLd4CL59
Share on