Federico Bernardeschi is one of the most promising Italian footballers at the moment. The Italian ace put down and absolutely stunning performance against Napoli earlier this week scoring two goals and registering one eye-catching assist for former West Ham striker Mauro Zarate.Bernardeschi is said to be a long-time target of both Inter and Juventus. According to La Nazione, however, Fiorentina rejected offers coming from both Serie A clubs last summer.​Bothwho is having the best season in his career with 10 goals and two assists in 24 games with Fiorentina in the first part of the 2016/17 campaign.Bernardeschi’s price-tag has further increased since last summer given the player’s amazing performances with his club.but if it’s true that Fiorentina rejected € 30 million last summer, the Serie A club may request up to € 50 million to sell their star.Fiorentina will meet Bernardeschi’s agent soonand a release clause could be added in the player’s new contract.