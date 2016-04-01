Revealed: French striking sensation failed Tottenham medical
25 February at 11:25Promising French striker Moussa Dembele is one of the most wanted strikers in Europe thanks to his 27 goals in 41 games in all competitions with Celtic so far this season. The former Fulham hit-man joined the Scottish Premier League giants in a free transfer last summer but according to Get West London, he had been close to joining Tottenham before completing his Celtic switch last summer.
In January 2016, Spurs reportedly reached an agreement with Fulham over the striker’s € 6 million move to the White Hart Lane. Trouble is, the Frenchman failed his medical in North London and his move to Tottenham collapsed.
Dembele is now one of the most promising strikers in Europe so much so Tottenham city rivals Chelsea are being linked with a move for the 20-year-old sensation which, however, would cost the Stamford Bridge outlet somewhere around € 50 million.
Dembele was spotted in London in the deadline day of the summer transfer window but it was later revealed that he only travelled to London to have medical examination for his injured knee.
