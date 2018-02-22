Revealed: Gattuso works on new AC Milan system
18 April at 10:30AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso is thinking of adopting a new system for the next campaign, reports in Italy claim.
The rossoneri have already signed the likes of Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinic but more new faces are expected to arrive to the San Siro in the summer.
The rossoneri need to sign one new full-back, one centre midfielder and one centre forward given that the likes of Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic have failed to impress this season.
Gattuso is now playing with a 4-3-3 system that needs in-form winger in order to be successful. According to reports in Italy, however, Gattuso will also be working on a brand new 4-3-1-2 from next season.
That system is the same that made AC Milan win every possible trophy in Italy and Europe during Gattuso’s spell at the club in the early 2000s when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge of the rossoneri hierarchy.
Former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi has been insisting that the 4-3-1-2 is the best possible system for a club like AC Milan that must win but also play and an entertaining style of football.
