Revealed: Guardiola’s six-man summer shopping list
14 April at 13:15Despite the fact his team is on the verge of securing the Premier League title, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not resting on his laurels and has already begun preparing for next season.
After watching his side crash out of the UEFA Champions League via a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Liverpool, the Catalan tactician is well aware of the need to strengthen in several key positions in order to make another leap in quality.
Indeed, according to the latest reports from The Sun, Pep has identified Jorginho, Julian Weigl and Éder Militão as players who could potentially strengthen his midfield department, with the Brazilian also able to provide depth in defence.
As for the attacking third of the pitch, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich tactician has set his sights on Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez, as well as Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey who is also said to be a target for rivals Chelsea.
Check out our gallery to see Guardiola’s shopping list in full.
(The Sun)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
