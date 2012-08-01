Chelsea star Eden Hazard has lavished praise on team-mate Cesc Fabregas, calling him “the master”.

The former Barcelona and Arsenal man moved back to the UK in 2014 for

‘Cesc is the master. I call him The Master because he does what he wants,’ Hazard told Marca (via the Metro).

‘He can put the ball behind the defensive line, he can score big goals. He understands football very well.’

After playing a starring role in his first season, however, he has struggled for regular playing time under Antonio Conte and in Jose Mourinho’s second season at Stamford Bridge.

Being used as a bit-part player by Antonio Conte last season, Fabregas saw his role come under further threat by the signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The Spaniard proved that he has a major role to play in London recently however, by scoring one and playing a very good game against Everton.

Hazard looks to be playing the captain role rather well, however, recently asking Diego Costa to come back to training and also praising team-mate Alvaro Morata.

€33 million, though he has struggled to match the Champions League he won in Spain.