Revealed: Here is exactly how much Milan will have for the summer transfer window

Yonghong Li is ready to invest as the new Milan is now taking shape. According to Carlo Festa of Il Sole24Ore, the new Milan owner is ready to dish out 145 million euros into Milan this coming summer. Here is how this number will be divided:



1- 55 million euros will arrive from the Vienna bonds.



2- 60 million euros will be available thanks to the second capital increase which will be authorized by the board of directors.



3- 30 million euros which can arrive from player sales (like Carlos Bacca for example).



This should allow Milan to have 145 million euros available for this coming transfer window. Let's not forget that they have practically closed an 18 million euros deal for Musacchio and that they are close to also getting 28 million euros target Franck Kessié of Atalanta. On May 18th 2017, there will be another board of directors meeting to confirm the second capital increase of 60 million euros.



There are a few rumors out there that describe Yonghong Li as someone who comes from a small family (in Maoming) and that he was the one who created his own success...