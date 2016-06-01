Revealed: Here is Fabinho and Murillo's price-tags for this summer ...

Monaco have had an amazing season as many young players took a huge step forward. Because of this, European clubs have now set their eyes on players such as Mbappé and Fabinho as they are now hot commodities. Speaking of Fabinho, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus are all said to be after him. How much will he cost? Well according to Corriere della Sera, Monaco want to get at least 30 million euros for him.



MURILLO SET TO LEAVE INTER? - It seems like if Inter Milan are ready to let Jeison Murillo leave the club. He started off his Inter career on a high but has been a disappointment since. As Gazzetta Dello Sport revealed, Sabatini and Ausilio want to get 15 million euros for the Colombian defender.



Inter are currently in 7th place in the Italian Serie A standings (behing their historic rivals Milan who are 6th) as they are set to reinforce their squad come summer time.