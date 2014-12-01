Revealed: Here is how much Tottenham and Arsenal offensive target will cost come summer time
17 May at 19:20Ross Barkley's future at Everton is in doubt as the player has not agreed on a contract renewal with the club. According to the Sun, Everton will give Barkley until the end of this week to decide his future but in any case, they are ready to demand a hefty price-tag for him.
The offensive midfielder only has a year left on his deal but Everton are confident that they can still get a big sum of money for him this summer, if the player rejects to renew his deal with the club that is. Tottenham and Arsenal are said to be very interested but it will take the following amount of money to get Everton's okay: 58 million euros (50 million pounds).
Everton are currently in 7th place in the EPL as they have had a decent season. For the interested clubs, it will take John Stones type of money to get Ross Barkley this coming summer. In Arsenal's case, they will first have to see what happens with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.
