Revealed: Here is how much Genoa want to get for a Milan and Juve wonder kid target
02 September at 20:50It is not a secret that many clubs like Genoa wonder kid Pietro Pellegri as Milan, Juve and Inter all have some degree of interest in him. It has been reported that Milan tried to acquire him on the last day of the transfer window but in the end, he stayed at Genoa. According to la Gazzetta dello Sport (via Milannews), Enrico Preziosi wants to get 30 million euros for him (15 million euros base price with another 15 million euros in bonuses). This is a hefty price to pay for a young player like him but Pellegri proved that he might become something big in the coming years. The youngster already scored a Serie A goal as he scored against AS Roma last season.
Juventus will be taking on Chievo Verona on September 9th where as Milan and Inter will respectively be playing against Lazio and Spal on September 10th. There is currently an international break as Spain are set to take on Italy.
