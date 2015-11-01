Revealed: Here is how much Lazio want to get for a star Manchester United target
19 September at 21:58Many clubs have been after Lazio star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as the Serbian player has been in great form. Other than Juventus, Manchester United are also said to be strongly after him as José Mourinho likes him very much so. According to Goal.com (via Calciomercato.it), it seems like Lotito made up his mind on what he wants to get for Milinkovic-Savic : 120 million euros. This is a huge amount of money as Lotito views him as one of the best players in the Italian Serie A. Many other teams have also been interested in him including Ac Milan, Inter Milan and FC Barcelona but this hefty price-tag might scare away a few contenders for him. Let's not forget that his ex-club Gent would also get 20% of any future re-sale.
The Serbian scored 7 goals in 38 appearances last season for Lazio as he will be looking to repeat that kind of season this year too.
Go to comments