Revealed: Here is how much Lazio want to get for United and Chelsea target Milinkovic-Savic
21 January at 22:22Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is having a fantastic season with Lazio as many clubs have interest in him including Manchester United, Chelsea and Juve just to name a few. He scored another two goals today in Lazio's win as he is one of the best players in the entire Italian Serie A. According to IlBianconero.com, Milinkovic-Savic's price-tag keeps increasing as Claudio Lotito might now demand for over 100 million euros for him come summer time. This is a very hefty price-tag as a club like Juventus might not be able to go this high. Let's not forget that Lazio turned down a 70 million euros offer for Milinkovic-Savic last summer. Manchester United and Chelsea are two clubs who have strong interest in him.
The Serbian midfielder appeared in 26 games in 2017-18 as he scored 9 goals and added 3 assists so far this season. He will be one to watch out for in the near future..
Go to comments