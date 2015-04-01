Revealed: Here is how much PSG and Manchester United goalkeeping target will cost...
14 May at 20:25PSG and Manchester United are both interested in adding a quality goalkeeper to their roster come summer time. Spanish paper Estavio Deportivo reported earlier today that PSG have their eyes on Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak but he won't come cheap. Real Madrid as well as Manchester United have also noticed Oblak's quality as they like him very much so. According to the Sunday Express, Atletico Madrid would only let him go for a monster offer: 100 million euros.
Los Blancos' first target will likely be De Gea as United will have to eventually look for a replacement. Even so, 100 million euros seems to be a hefty price to pay and this is why Mourinho will likely prefer getting someone else as they also have their eyes on Inter Milan keeper Samir Handanovic. This will likely be a heated summer ahead for both PSG and Manchester United but will Oblak's heavy price tag scare them away ?....
