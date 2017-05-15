Revealed: Here is how much Monaco want for Mbappè ...

Kylian Mbappè has been incredible this season as the youngster took the French league by storm. By putting up impressive numbers at such a young age, Mbappè has now attracted the interest of many huge clubs around the world.



It is not a secret that Zidane's Real Madrid like him very much so. Real have already seemingly presented to Monaco an 80 million euros offer for him but the French club turned it down since they want more. How much more? Well according to Calciomercato.com, Monaco want to get at least 100 million euros for their young rising superstar. This might seem like a huge number but considering his potential and the new financial forces on the transfer market, it is nothing to be surprised about.



Mbappè has appeared in 42 games for Monaco so far this season as he scored 25 goals and added 8 assists on the season. Real Madrid would love to get him but the competition will be stiff as a few big EPL clubs are also after him ....