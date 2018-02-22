Revealed: Here is when Emre Can will be joining Juve...
30 April at 20:37Juventus are coming off a huge win against Inter Milan this past week-end as they now have a four point lead over second placed Napoli (who lost against Fiorentina). Juve general manager Marotta will surely try and keep improving his roster this coming summer as he has been working on signing Liverpool's Emre Can. According to IlBianconero, there are only a few details still to be resolved and then, Emre Can will be joining the Bianconeri.
HERE IS WHEN A DEAL CAN BE ANNOUNCED- With Liverpool still alive in the UCL, Juve will have to wait for the reds to get eliminated (or win) the competition. Once this occurs, then Emre Can will be free to join Juve as he and his entourage seem ready to accept the bianconeri's offer...
Emre Can appeared in 39 games so far this season (for club and country) as he scored 4 goals and added 4 assists to date. He has been pretty good this season as he would be a nice addition for Juve.
