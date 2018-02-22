Revealed: Here is why Tuchel rejected Bayern Munich’s offer
27 March at 15:20According to the latest reports from Turin-based sports newspaper Tuttosport, there were two main reasons behind Thomas Tuchel’s decision to reject an offer from Bayern Munich, which would have seen them appoint him as coach from the beginning of July.
Firstly, the former 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund tactician did not appreciate the fact Karl-Heinz Rummenigge opted to appoint Jupp Heynckes rather than approach him in the immediate aftermath of Carlo Ancelotti’s sacking back in September.
Secondly, the 44-year-old is also concerned by the Bavarian club’s constant rethinking in terms of its long-term strategy to remain successful in the coming years, as well as the transfer strategy deployed by sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić.
Only time will tell whether it is possible for the parties to revisit negotiations before the end of the season, or if Tuchel would rather seek to challenge himself abroad. Indeed, Premier League pair Arsenal and Chelsea are both said to be interested in securing his services.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
