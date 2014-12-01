Revealed: here’s how much Chelsea loanee star cost AC Milan
10 May at 18:10AC Milan loaned Chelsea’s Mario Pasalic last summer but the rossoneri failed to include an option to buy the player in the deal and the former Monaco man is set to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.
Pasalic, 22, has five goals in 22 Serie A appearances so far this season with AC Milan that are in race to make return to Europe after two years. The rossoneri sit sixth in the table and their current position would be good enough to qualify for the Europa League play-offs.
AC Milan’s director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli admitted last week-end several loaned players will make return to their teams at the end of the season and the Croat is believed to be part of the group.
Calciomercato.com has analyzed the rossoneri’s balance sheet and we’ve found out how much the loan of Pasalic cost AC Milan.
The Diavoli paid € 100.000 for the season loan of the promising midfielder. Pasalic’s teammate Mati Fernandez, who also joined AC Milan on loan last summer, cost the rossoneri € 450.000.
