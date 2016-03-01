Revealed: reason why AC Milan won’t sign Jack Wilshere from Arsenal
20 August at 12:10Arsenal have offered Jack Wilshere to AC Milan but the rossoneri are not likely to sign him, according to the latest report of Il Corriere dello Sport.
The Englishman was linked with a move to AC Milan last summer but he eventually decided to join Bournemouth on loan.
Wilshere, however, failed to impress during his time away from North London and the Gunners are now trying to sell him before the expiration of his contract in June 2018.
According to the Italian paper, AC Milan are not open to sign Wilshere due to the England International’s tendency to get injured.
The 25-year-old has one year left in his contract with Arsenal and the Gunners are trying to sell him before the expiration of his current deal in North London.
AC Milan, however, are not likely to offer the 25-year-old an escape route with the Gunners who are now looking for potential suitors for their out of favour midfielder.
