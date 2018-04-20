Revealed: here’s the truth on Neymar's release clause
20 April at 22:45Neymar moved to PSG this past summer from FC Barcelona as the Brazilian forward cost the French club 222 million euros. There have been a lot of talk about his future as some think that he is on Real Madrid's radar for this coming summer. According to Marca, a PSG departure might not be very easy for the Brazilian. French Football Ligue chief\director Didier Quillot spoke to the Spanish news outlet on the matter, here is what he had to say concerning Neymar's PSG future:
"Neymar clause? Well the only way that Neymar can leave PSG is if both clubs find an agreement. I can confirm that there aren't any clauses in Neymar's PSG contract. Also, I would like to add that these special clauses are illegal in the French league".
This means that Neymar doesn't have any release clauses in his current deal which means that he would have to force an exit. Let's see what happens in the coming months but for now, his future seems to be in Paris...
Go to comments