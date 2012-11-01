Revealed: here’s what Antonio Conte told Courtois after Chelsea’s 3-0 win against Everton

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is becoming pretty popular in England not only for the results of his Chelsea side but also for his amazing celebrations (José Mourinho may not agree).



The Blues managed a crucial 3-0 win over Everton yesterday with the Goodison Park clash which was regarded as the biggest obstacle left between Chelsea and the Premier League title. The Italian tactician could not hide his happiness after the final whistle as he run in the middle of the pitch to congratulate with his lads.



​Italian TVs have spotted the exact moment when Conte hugs his goalkeeper Courtois telling him: “Clean sheet! Vaffanculo!" (f*** in Italian). Conte clearly did not want to offend his goalkeeper but he only used the popular Italian word to celebrate a clean sheet alongside his goalkeeper.



Antonio Conte’s side will now play three of the last four league games at the Stamford Bridge. Middlesbrough, Watford and Sunderland will be travelling to South West London, whilst WBA will host Antonio Conte’s men on the 12th of May.

