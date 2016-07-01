Revealed: here’s when AC Milan will announce Suso contract extension
20 September at 18:30AC Milan star Suso is set to sign a contract extension with AC Milan. Calciomercato.com exclusively reported a few weeks ago that the two parties have reached an agreement over the player’s new deal and Il Corriere della Sera confirms an official announcement will be released soon.
According to the Italian paper, AC Milan will confirm Suso contract extension before the next International break at the beginning of October.
Suso is on a € 1-million-a-year deal until 2019. His new contract will expire in 2022 and the player’s new salary will be set to € 3 million-a-year, bonuses included.
The player’s agent Alessandro Lucci has met representatives of AC Milan earlier this week. Suso may rest tonight as AC Milan face SPAL at home. Vincenzo Montella, in fact, could decide to start Hakan Calhanoglu in place of the former Liverpool flop.
Get up to date with the latest news on AC Milan here.
Go to comments