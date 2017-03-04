Revealed: Here’s when Barcelona will announce their new coach
05 March at 10:50Barcelona coach Luis Enrique will leave the Nou Camp at the end of the season and the LaLiga giants are already considering some potential replacements for the Catalan boss who went on to win one Champions League and two LaLiga titles in his first two years at the club.
A number of managers are being linked with the Barcelona job although not all of them are top-class coaches. Mundo Deportivo, for example does not name Jorge Sampaoli as one of Luis Enrique’s potential candidates despite the Argentinian tactician being rumoured to be the favourite candidate of Barcelona star Lionel Messi.
The Spanish paper reports that Ernesto Valverde, Juan Carlos Unzué y Eusebio Sacristán are on top of Barcelona watch-list and that the club want to decide their next coach by the end of the month.
In case the blaugrana decide to appoint Luis Enrique’s assistant (Juan Carlos Unzué) as their next coach, the LaLiga giants could announce his hiring before the end of the month too. In case either Valverde or Sacristan will be chosen as Barcelona’s next coach, the announcement could take a bit longer as they are still under contract with Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad respectively.
