Revealed: here’s when Conte will sign a contract extension with Chelsea
10 May at 15:05Antonio Conte has imposed himself as one of the best managers in the world and his first season in charge of Chelsea has confirmed the qualities of the Italian tactician who won three successive Serie A titles with Juventus and reached the Euro 2016 quarter-finals with one of the weakest Italy sides of the last 30 years.
The former Juventus star and manager has emerged as Inter’s main target for next season. The nerazzurri have just sacked their third manager this season with Stefano Pioli who was shown the San Siro exit door yesterday night.
Conte has two years left in his contract with Chelsea but the Blues want their manager to sign a contract extension in order to avoid further speculations over the future of the Italian tactician.
According to a report of the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea are confident Conte will sign a contract extension at the end of the season. The Premier League table leaders are set to offer him a one-year contract extension with pay rise.
Conte’s role in Chelsea’s summer transfer negotiations is still unclear and the manager has yet to officially confirm he will be staying at Chelsea next season. Despite that, the Italian is expected to pen a new deal with Chelsea once the current season ends.
