Revealed: Here’s when Juventus will announce Dybala contract extension
24 February at 11:45Juventus have reached an agreement with Paulo Dybala over the Argentine star’s contract extension. Ilbianconero.com reports La Joya’s agent Pierpaolo Triulzi has just arrived in Turin where he will meet representatives of Juventus.
The two parties have already reached an agreement and the player is only due to put pen to paper on the new agreement.
Dybala will get a huge pay rise as he’s currently on a € 2-million-a-year deal, whilst his new salary will be in the region of € 7 million a year. Dybala will then become the second better paid Juventus player after Gonzalo Higuain who is earning € 7.5 million-a-year.
Triulzi will meet Juventus representatives next week and the Serie A giants are expected to announce Dybala’s contract extension on Wednesday after the Old Lady’s Coppa Italia clash against Napoli.
Dybala joined Juventus for € 40 million in summer 2015 and his current market value is said to be exceeding € 100 million. Is contract extension will not prevent Real Madrid and Barcelona from making offers for him in the summer, but Juventus are clearly not open to sell their star.
