Revealed: How Atlético Madrid’s transfer plans could affect Juventus
07 May at 10:00Given the fact that Atlético Madrid currently have less than 20 first team players available for selection, it would come as no surprise to see them make as many as seven or eight new signings over the course of this summer’s transfer window.
With that in mind, Diego Simeone has worked wonders to have been able to secure a place in the UEFA Europa League final, while his side also remain on course to finish second in La Liga.
Calciomercato.com sources understand that Cholo has identified Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur as one of his prime targets, as he hopes to take advantage of how little playing time he is currently being given by Massimiliano Allegri.
17-year-old Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali is also said to be on Los Colchoneros’ radar, though they are likely to face competition from the aforementioned Bianconeri and Inter in their pursuit of the Lodi native.
Check out our gallery as we reveal which other players could arrive at the Wanda Metropolitano before the start of next season.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments