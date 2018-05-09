Revealed: how Juventus convinced Emre Can to accept their offer
09 May at 15:20Reports from Tuttosport suggest that Serie A giants Juventus had to follow four steps to all but seal the signature of Emre Can from Liverpool on a free transfer.
The 24-year-old Can has long been a target for the Old Lady and joined Liverpool from Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2014 for a fee in the region of 12 million euros. Since then, the German has become a vital player for the Reds and had been important for them this season too. He appeared 26 times this season, scoring thrice and assisting four times. He is currently nursing a back injury which can keep him out of the World Cup.
Tuttosport say that the bianconeri had to stick to four steps to win the race to sign Can.
The first step saw Juventus make a 35 million euros bid for the player last summer despite the fact that he had just a season left on his deal. This established a belief in the player that Juve really did want him.
The second step saw Juventus insert a release clause in Can's contract that he was supposed to sign with the Old Lady.
The club had to keep a check on Can's fitness problems that have always bothered him for sometime now. They have had their assurances.
The fourth step was the most vital one and it was to make sure that clubs like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich didn't get ahead of them to sign Can. Keeping in constant touch with the player's entourage proved vital.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
