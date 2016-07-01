Revealed: how Juventus missed out on this Real Madrid star
According to today's edition of Tuttosport Juventus came close to signing Real Madrid star Mateo Kovacic.
The Italian paper claims the Old Lady made contact with the player’s entourage given that Max Allegri is a huge admirer of the Croat. Allegri praised Kovacic back in 2015 when the Croatia International was contracted with Inter and Kovacic was one of the players included in the Italian’s summer shopping list last summer.
According to Tuttosport, however, Zinedine Zidane blocked the player’s exit as he still considers Kovacic an important part of the Merengues squad.
Zidane thinks extremely high of the former Inter star who played 56 games at Real Madrid under the French tactician scoring two goals and registering four assists.
Kovacic joined Real Madrid from Inter for € 30 million in summer 2015 and although he is not a regular starter at the Bernabeu, Zidane is still giving him more game time than one would thought that’s why the Frenchman refused to sell Kovacic to Juventus last summer.
