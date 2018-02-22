Revealed: how Lazio will ‘help’ Liverpool in Rome

SHOW GALLERY

Roma played the first leg of their tie against Liverpool this past week as Eusebio Di Francesco's team lost at Anfield by a 5-2 score line. Momo Salah was great as he was everywhere against his old club. The return leg will be played in Rome as De Rossi and company will be hoping to create another miracle at the Stadio Olimpico.



LAZIO READY TO HELP KLOPP'S LIVERPOOL - With the Roma-Liverpool game coming up soon, Lazio are ready to "help" Klopp's Liverpool team. In fact, Liverpool will be training in Lazio's training facility during their time in Rome as they will be hoping to come away with the needed result. Let's not forget that the winner of this tie will face-off against Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the UCL final in Kiev.



Roma will be taking on Chievo Verona tomorrow in the Italian Serie A but their focus will surely be on their upcoming game against Liverpool.