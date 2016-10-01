Revealed: If Psg want Mbappé then they will have to give up one of the following three players...
20 August at 22:04PSG have had a very heated summer indeed as they acquired Neymar from Barcelona for 222 million euros (which became the biggest transfer in the history of the game). Are they done? It doesn't seem so as they have interest in Monaco duo Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho. According to French reports, it would seem like PSG are ready to offer Lucas Moura as part of an eventual Mbappé deal, something that does not seem to interest Monaco. According to Le10Sport, it seems like Monaco want one of the following players to be included in a potential Mbappé deal: Pastore, Rabiot or Kimpembe.
It won't be easy but PSG really want to try and acquire Mbappé to play him alongside Neymar and Edinson Cavani. The young French starlet scored 26 goals in 44 appearances for Monaco last season as he was one of their best players. He has since attracted the interest of numerous prestigious clubs....
