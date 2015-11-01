Revealed: Injured Man Utd star Ibrahimovic will attend tonight’s Europa League final

Manchester United are set to play the Europa League final against Ajax tonight. The final will take place at Stockholm’s Friends arena and the Red Devils are going to wear a black armband as a sign of respect for the victims of Monday’s Manchester Arena attack.



Many have been wondering whether the Red Devils star Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have attended the game despite his knee injury and reliable Sky Sport journalist Alessandro Alciato has just confirmed on Italian TV that the former Sweden striker will be on the spot tonight to watch his teammates in action.



Ibra picked up a serious knee injury during the return game of the Europa League quarter finals against Anderlecht and the injury has thrown his Man Utd future into doubt.



​Alciato reports that Ibrahimovic will be at the Friends Arena tonight but he won’t either sit on the team’s bench, nor he will be spotted by TV cameras in the stands as he is expected to watch the game from one of the private boxes of the stadium in Sweden’s capital.

