Inter, Barcelona, Spurs and Chelsea 2018/19 away kits leaked

Inter’s 2018/19 away kit is set to introduce a modern look with a print pattern inspired by the club’s ‘Il Biscione’ (The Big Grass Snake) nickname. Designed by long-term technical supplier Nike and featuring Pirelli as sponsor, it is expected to be released in June or July this year.



Meanwhile, the American sportswear brand will also release their first ever yellow Chelsea kit as well as another volt Barcelona away jersey, just like the ones they wore during their highly successful 2005/06 and 2014/15 campaigns.



Check out our gallery to see images of shirts which are expected to be worn by three of Europe’s top football clubs from July onwards.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)