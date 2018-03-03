On March 9th 2018, Inter Milan will celebrate its 110th birthday. To commemorate the special day, Inter Milan will reveal a special 110-years anniversary badge.



The special Inter Milan 110-years anniversary crest boasts the white and red cross of St. Ambrose, one of Milan’s patron saints St. Gerorge's. It comes with the lettering "Centodieci di Inter" (110 years of Inter) as well as the years 1908-2018.



It is not known if Inter will use the badge in tomorrow's derby against AC Milan.