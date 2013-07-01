Revealed: Inter’s huge shopping list includes Aguero, Berardi, Verratti
24 January at 15:40Inter’s new owners don’t sound like they’re done spending quite yet, if the latest report from the Corriere dello Sport is accurate.
Over the next two transfer windows, Inter are considering a long list of strong candidates to take the team to the next level.
The first name is that of Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), to replace compatriot Samir Handanovic, who is getting on a little. In defence, Piero Ausilio’s first target is Marquinhos (PSG), while Chelsea targets Kostas Manolas (Roma) and Stef de Vrij (Lazio) are also very much liked.
Otherwise, recent Manchester United hopeful Victor Lindelof (Benfica) is around. Among the fullbacks, David Alaba is a bridge too far (Bayern Munich), while Ricardo Rodriguez (Wolfsburg) is preferred to Domenico Criscito (Zenit) among the possible targets. On the right, Matteo Darmian (Manchester United) and Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid) are popular. Tuttosport claim that Adam Masina (Bologna) and Antonio Barreca (Torino) are also appreciated.
In midfield, Marco Verratti (PSG) is the big objective, though alternatives include Lucas Biglia (Lazio) and Lorenzo Pellegrini (Sassuolo) are also on the radar. Tuttosport add the name of Marco Benassi (Torino), the former Inter youth who has gone on to shine with the Granata.
Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina) and Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) are the Nerazzurri’s long-term targets. Otherwise Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) and Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) are two Premier League names, while the cheaper alternatives are those of former Milanista Andrea Petagna (Atalanta) and Roger Martinez (Jiangsu).
