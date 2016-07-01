Revealed: Inter’s number one transfer target should they reach UCL
22 February at 12:50According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Inter have not given up hope of luring Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal to San Siro this summer.
Indeed, should the Nerazzurri achieve their goal of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League, they will make the Chilean their number one transfer target.
Suning are determined to bring in one or two marquee signings ahead of what they hope will be the club’s first season in Europe’s premier club competition since they became majority shareholders.
Atalanta schemer Bryan Cristante has been identified as an alternative option by Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio, should their pursuit of the former Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus man end in failure.
It remains to be seen whether the Milanese giants will be able to afford either of them, given the fact China’s government is continuing to enforce strict rules on how much companies are allowed to invest in overseas projects.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
