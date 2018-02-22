Revealed: Inter’s plan to sign Rafinha from Barcelona
05 May at 18:30Inter are willing to make Rafinha’s move permanent in the summer but the nerazzurri have not enough money in the bank to match the player’s € 35 million fee.
On the one hand the club’s director of football Piero Ausilio is working with Barcelona to lower the player’s price-tag. On the other hand, however, the nerazzurri are also trying to sell some of their outcasts in order to rack up some cash and make the best possible offer to sign Rafinha on a permanent deal.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Inter will need to cash in € 30/40 million by the end of June. The nerazzurri will try to keep their best players like Icardi and Perisic trying to sell some youths and players already out of the project like Kondogbia.
As per Tuttosport Inter have already scheduled a meeting with Barcelona, the Serie A giants will do all they can to make the player’s move permanent.
